NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.18% of NVR worth $224,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,079 shares of company stock worth $57,488,910. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,533.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,021.73 and a 52 week high of $7,617.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,156.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,457.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

