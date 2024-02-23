Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

