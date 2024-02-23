OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at BMO Capital Markets

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.07.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.63.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

