OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG opened at $35.49 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

