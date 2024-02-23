Olaplex’s (OLPX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.19.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

