Olivier Marie Sells 1,136 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $14,608.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Olivier Marie sold 259 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $3,690.75.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Olivier Marie sold 857 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $13,086.39.

On Monday, December 18th, Olivier Marie sold 919 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $14,244.50.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 2,216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,725,442 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 81.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,150 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Upwork by 296.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

