ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.76

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.76 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 457961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Get ONEOK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.