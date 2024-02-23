OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Down 6.8%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. 4,374,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,096,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 550,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,284,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,893,015 shares of company stock worth $6,546,069 in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

