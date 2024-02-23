Oppenheimer Increases Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $115.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,486 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

