Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orange by 1,033.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 3,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 8,528.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 932,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orange by 544.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orange by 974.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.66 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

