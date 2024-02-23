Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

