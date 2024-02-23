Orvin T. Kimbrough Sells 313 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 313 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $14,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $419,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 1,608.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510,216 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Core & Main by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Core & Main by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.