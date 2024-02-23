Orvin T. Kimbrough Sells 313 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 313 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $14,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $419,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CNM stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
