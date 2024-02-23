OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 28th

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

OUTFRONT Media has raised its dividend by an average of 46.7% per year over the last three years. OUTFRONT Media has a dividend payout ratio of 169.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

