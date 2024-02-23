Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $34.16 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $39.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $633.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.