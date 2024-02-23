Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,132,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $6,091,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.83 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

