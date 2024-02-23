Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $275.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

PANW stock opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.45. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

