Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $330.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ PANW opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.45.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.