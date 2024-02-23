Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $345.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.45.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.