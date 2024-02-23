Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $302.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

