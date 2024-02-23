Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 6.2 %

PCYG opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.81 million, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

