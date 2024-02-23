Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 3,835 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,561,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 547.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 642,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 56.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 258,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGO

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.