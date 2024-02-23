Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 39,510 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 50.0% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 109.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

PSNY stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

