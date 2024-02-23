Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 63.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.88. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $89.92.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVT. CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

