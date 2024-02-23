Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,672 shares of company stock worth $967,988. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

