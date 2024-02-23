Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Kohl’s by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KSS

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.