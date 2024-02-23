Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Kohl’s by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Stock Performance
Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
