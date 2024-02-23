Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $214,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,328.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,772 shares of company stock valued at $620,943 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $67.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

