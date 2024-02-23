Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $219,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BancFirst by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,919.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,258,510 in the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

