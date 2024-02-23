Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $233,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Integer by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITGR opened at $100.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

