Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,694 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after buying an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.