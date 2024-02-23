Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 2,221 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 1,593,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

