Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.04. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

