Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Similarweb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Similarweb by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Similarweb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMWB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $7.96 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

