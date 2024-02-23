Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.