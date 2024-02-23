Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AAR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AAR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

AAR Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $66.11 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.