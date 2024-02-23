PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 89,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.08. The company has a market cap of $386.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

