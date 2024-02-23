Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Sells $333,749.52 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

