Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Beverage Stock Performance
National Beverage stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $55.12.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Beverage
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.