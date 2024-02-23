Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.