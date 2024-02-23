Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,752 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after acquiring an additional 282,151 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

