Pearl River Capital LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SON opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

