Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Trading Up 10.7 %

Wayfair stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

