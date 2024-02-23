Pecaut & CO. Sells 25 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.00. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $785.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.37.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

