Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MD stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $720.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.