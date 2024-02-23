Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $471.62

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.62 ($5.94) and traded as high as GBX 475.50 ($5.99). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 473.50 ($5.96), with a volume of 958,683 shares changing hands.
Personal Assets Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,470.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.06.
Personal Assets Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Personal Assets
About Personal Assets
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Assets
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.