Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $471.62

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.62 ($5.94) and traded as high as GBX 475.50 ($5.99). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 473.50 ($5.96), with a volume of 958,683 shares changing hands.

Personal Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,470.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.06.

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Personal Assets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personal Assets

About Personal Assets

In other Personal Assets news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £267.90 ($337.32). 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.