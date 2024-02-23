PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Announces Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE PGTI opened at $41.56 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
