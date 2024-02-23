PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Announces Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.56 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGTI

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.