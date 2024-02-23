Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,726 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,949 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,050,010 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,112 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

