Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.46% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $38,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,348.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $5,476,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

