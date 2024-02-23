Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNSTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million.

Pinstripes Price Performance

NYSE PNST opened at $3.05 on Friday. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNST shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pinstripes in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pinstripes in a research report on Thursday.

Pinstripes Company Profile

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

