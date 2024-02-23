Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $233.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

