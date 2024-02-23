Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance
NYSE:PXD opened at $233.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.37.
Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources
In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
