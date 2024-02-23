Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

POR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 361,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,382 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169,230 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

