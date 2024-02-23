Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.85

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.85 and last traded at $158.27, with a volume of 99212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,627 shares of company stock worth $4,014,008. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.